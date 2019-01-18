Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: The Hartford Wolf Pack's game vs. the Providence Bruins that had been scheduled for this Sunday, January 20 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence has been postponed.

The game will now be played this Monday, January 21. Faceoff will still be 3:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

