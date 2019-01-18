Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Craig Wyszomirski to a PTO.
The 26-year-old Wyszomirski (born Sept. 21, 1992) is a 6-4, 230-pound native of Mahwah, NJ. Wyszomirski has skated in 13 AHL games during his professional career to date, with Ontario, Syracuse and Utica. He has also appeared in 138 career ECHL games with Manchester, ranking third in franchise history. Wyszomirski has amassed 34 points (8-28-36) in his ECHL career, including nine (2-7-9) from 23 games played this season.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.