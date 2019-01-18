Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Craig Wyszomirski to a PTO.

The 26-year-old Wyszomirski (born Sept. 21, 1992) is a 6-4, 230-pound native of Mahwah, NJ. Wyszomirski has skated in 13 AHL games during his professional career to date, with Ontario, Syracuse and Utica. He has also appeared in 138 career ECHL games with Manchester, ranking third in franchise history. Wyszomirski has amassed 34 points (8-28-36) in his ECHL career, including nine (2-7-9) from 23 games played this season.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League.

