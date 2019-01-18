Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m.
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Sunday's 3 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears has been re-scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. This change is due to expected inclement weather in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
All tickets for Sunday's game will be honored on Monday. Fans who cannot attend on Monday may exchange their ticket(s) for any remaining home game during the 2018-19 regular season. Please stop by the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office for ticket exchanges.
Monday's contest will air across the Sound Tigers Radio Network, and may be viewed live via AHLTV. Pre-game coverage is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.
Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.
For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Sound Tigers Stories
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m.
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester
- Sound Tigers to Host Star Wars Night this Saturday
- Fritz scores twice in Bridgeport's third straight loss
- Bridgeport suffers first shutout this season in setback at Bojangles Coliseum