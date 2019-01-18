Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m.

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Sunday's 3 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears has been re-scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. This change is due to expected inclement weather in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

All tickets for Sunday's game will be honored on Monday. Fans who cannot attend on Monday may exchange their ticket(s) for any remaining home game during the 2018-19 regular season. Please stop by the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office for ticket exchanges.

Monday's contest will air across the Sound Tigers Radio Network, and may be viewed live via AHLTV. Pre-game coverage is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.