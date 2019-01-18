Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield

Friday, January 18, 2019

Arena: Rabobank Arena

Date: Friday, January 18, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or by stopping by Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar and Grill. Hear Stockton's radio call of the game on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to bounce back from Wednesday's 4-2 setback with a rematch against the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena. The Condors were able to take the front end of the two-game set behind a hat trick from Josh Currie and a 3-for-7 performance on the power play, while Stockton's Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine each notched two points in the midweek clash.

QUINE DOUBLES DOWN

Alan Quine enters Friday's game on a hot streak on the offensive end, having tallied 10 points (5g,5a) over Stockton's last five games. He started off the impressive run with back-to-back three-point nights, recording three assists on Jan. 5 then a hat trick on Jan. 9. He has since hit a goal and an assist in a game twice over the last three contests.

HOGSTROM MAKES DEBUT

Defenseman Marcus Hogstrom made his AHL debut on Wednesday, skating in a Heat sweater for the first time. The offseason signing had been rehabbing from an offseason injury and could provide a big boost to Stockton's blue line.

CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS

The Heat will look to continue their strong play under the Friday night lights, coming into tonight's game 6-4-1-0 on the year on Fridays, the best record for Stockton for any day of the week this year.

ON THE OFFENSIVE

The Heat have played back-to-back 'low scoring' games after a five-game home stand that saw Stockton and its opponents combine for 58 goals (27 for, 31 against) at Stockton Arena. Since closing out that span of games, the Heat played a 2-1 contest at San Jose on Sunday and a 4-2 game at Bakersfield. The lowest-scoring games (three tied) of Stockton's record-breaking home stand saw 11 goals scored.

FIRST GOAL'S FIRST

The first goal has proven to be a key for the Heat this season, with Stockton coming into tonight's game 8-3-2-0 on the year when scoring first and 8-11-1-0 when conceding first. The Heat have allowed opponents to take a 1-0 lead in nine consecutive games, going 3-6 in that span.

