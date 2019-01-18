Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday

Providence, RI - The American Hockey League, Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins have announced that the regular season game scheduled for this Sunday, January 20th at 3:05pm at the Dunkin' Donuts Center has been postponed due to inclement weather. A winter storm is expected to affect the area from Saturday Night through Sunday. The game has been rescheduled for Monday (January 21st) at 3:05pm at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Tickets for Sunday's game are valid for the game on Monday. Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can also contact the Providence Bruins ticket office at 401-273-5000 to exchange their ticket for another regular season home game.

