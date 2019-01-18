Crunch Snap Five-Game Skid with 5-3 Victory over Senators

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch snapped a five-game winless streak with a 5-3 victory over the Belleville Senators tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Syracuse built a three-goal lead before Belleville climbed back to even the score in the third period. Alexander Volkov potted the game-winner late in the game before Dennis Yan added an empty-netter to secure the win. The Crunch are now 22-13-2-1 on the season and 3-0 in the six-game season series with the Senators.

Eddie Pasquale recorded the win turning aside 19-of-22 shots in net for the Crunch. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26-of-30 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse converted on 2-of-5 power-play opportunities and shut down 4-of-5 Belleville man-advantages.

The Crunch built a two-goal lead off back-to-back power-play goals in the first period. Carter Verhaeghe opened scoring just 1:03 into the game when he stickhandled down the right wing and fired from the slot. Cal Foote earned a point for the assist. Syracuse then doubled their lead at the 4:01 mark. Nolan Valleau set up Cory Conacher for a one-timer from the right circle. His attempt was stopped, but Andy Andreoff was there to clean up the rebound into an open net.

Ross Colton added his seventh of the season four minutes into the second period to put the Crunch up by three. After he tipped Valleau's shot from the high slot, the puck deflected off a Senator's helmet, over Hogberg and into the net.

The Senators finally responded two minutes later with a power-play goal of their own. Filip Chlapik found the back of the net through traffic from between the circles with help of Stefan Elliott and Cody Goloubef.

Belleville pulled within one with 13 seconds remaining in the middle stanza. Jordan Murray threw a cross-zone pass from the left boards for Jack Rodewald to redirect in as he came streaking down the right wing.

The Senators came back to knot the game at three a side 6:07 into the final frame. Morgan Klimchuck one-timed a quick pass from Rodewald as they entered the zone.

The Crunch went back on top with 7:36 remaining in the game. Volkov netted the eventual game-winner from the right faceoff dot off a feed from Cameron Gaunce. Boris Katchouk tallied a point with the secondary helper. Yan then added his empty-net insurance marker with a minute remaining off assists from Conacher and Gabriel Dumont.

The Crunch will travel to Binghamton to face the Devils tomorrow at 5:05 p.m.

Crunchables: Nolan Valleau recorded his first two-point game since Dec. 30, 2016...Carter Verhaeghe has tied a career-high with 17 goals...Cameron Gaunce has 13 assists in his last 12 games.

