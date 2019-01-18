Devils Streak Ends in 5-3 Loss at Utica
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
UTICA - The Binghamton Devils were unable to keep two separate leads in a 5-3 loss to the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night.
Eric Gryba scored his second goal of the season just 21 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead. The puck moved up the right wing wall and Gryba let a blast go from the right point that sailed over the shoulder of goaltender Ivan Kulbakov. Gryba's goal was unassisted for the early one-goal lead.
Kole Lind tied the game up at exactly 12:00 of the first frame. Lind took the puck as the Devils tried to break out of the defensive zone and beat goaltender Cam Johnson. The goal was Lind's second of the year, unassisted, to even the score.
The Devils moved out to another one-goal lead late in the first to complete a great shift by Eric Tangradi, Michael McLeod, and Nathan Bastian. After taking a great pass from McLeod, Colton White took a low shot and Bastian beat Kulbakov on the rebound. The goal was Bastian's 10th of the year with helpers from White and McLeod with 3:14 remaining.
With just 2:02 left in the first, Evan McEneny's shot just squeaked over the line for his fifth of the year. Assists on McEneny's goal were credited to Reid Boucher and Adam Gaudette and the game was tied at two after one period.
In the second period, the Comets scored late to take their first lead of the night. Zack MacEwan sent a pass to the front of the net and Brendan Gaunce buried his 13th of the year to give the Comets a 3-2 lead heading to the third period.
In the final period, Brendan Woods and Carter Bancks scored in the span of 2:26 to give the Comets a 5-2 lead. Woods put in his second of the year at 2:20 and Bancks added another at 4:26 to give Utica a three-goal advantage.
Nick Saracino got one back for the Devils with a great wrist shot from the hash marks. Saracino beat Kulbakov at 7:03 of the third with assists from Brandon Baddock and Josh Jacobs and the Devils deficit was two. The Comets held on for the 5-3 win as Johnson was credited with the loss, stopping 26 of 31 shots he faced.
Due to the winter storm, the Devils' home game tomorrow against Syracuse is now at 5:05 p.m. It's another Saturday 2-Pack Night where fans can get two tickets, two hotdogs, and two sodas! Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils defend against the Utica Comets
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- P-Bruins Win 2-1 in First Shootout of Season - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Stymied in 1-0 Road Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Comeback Falls Short in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Devils Streak Ends in 5-3 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.