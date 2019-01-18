Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m.

(Hershey, PA-January 18, 2019)-Due to the pending inclement weather, the Hershey Bears and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers have announced a change in schedule for their match-up originally slated for Sunday, Jan. 20 in Bridgeport.

The game will now be played on Monday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Webster Bank Arena.

Monday's contest will air across the Bears Radio Network, and may be viewed live via AHLTV. Pre-game coverage is set to start at 12:30 p.m.

