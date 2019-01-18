P-Bruins Win 2-1 in First Shootout of Season
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds in a shootout Friday night 2-1, pushing their point streak up to five games. The P-Bruins got their lone regulation goal from Karson Kuhlman while Zane McIntyre made his 24th start of the season in net.
Providence started out the 1st period with an unbelievable between the legs save by Zane McIntyre. The P-Bruins remained in the zone for the rest of the time remaining, doing everything in their power to keep the game scoreless. Springfield couldn't break through Providence's sensational defense, regardless of their two power play opportunities. The shots on goal remained tied 10-10 as clock ran out on the 1st.
The 2nd period started scoreless with tensions high, the P-Bruins continuously fought their way through the Thunderbirds defense without success. Tanner Pond soon after was ejected from the game following a hit from behind to a Springfield player causing a major penalty to occur at 8:26. Shortly following that Providence got their first chance of the night on a power play, when Springfield's Ludwig Bystrom was whistled for holding at 15:47. As the clock was about to run out with nearly a minute to spare Karson Kuhlman lit the lamp for Providence with his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Anton Blidh, at 18:21. The P-Bruins ended the 2nd period with a 1-0 lead.
The P-Bruins started the 3rd period determined to finish this game with a win. Following another unsuccessful P-Bruins power play, Springfield's Paul Thompson managed to maneuver around Providence's defense and net their 1st goal of the night, assisted by Harry Zolnierczyk and Jacob MacDonald at 10:06. The 3rd period ended with a 1-1 tie moving the game into overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the game headed to a sudden death shootout. Both Samuel Montembeault and McIntyre did not allow a goal through five rounds, but Frederic ended it for Providence in round six. He beat Montembeault five-hole to end the game and give the P-Bruins a 2-1 win.
McIntyre stopped 23-24 shots while Montembeault stopped 32-33 shots. Providence was 0/3 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to Hartford for a 7pm face-off against the Wolf Pack.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- Redmond Ties Franchise Record, Has Career-High Four-Point Night in 5-4 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild and High-Scoring See-Saw Battle at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Tops Lehigh Valley in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Win 2-1 in First Shootout of Season - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Stymied in 1-0 Road Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Comeback Falls Short in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Devils Streak Ends in 5-3 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.