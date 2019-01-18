P-Bruins Win 2-1 in First Shootout of Season

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds in a shootout Friday night 2-1, pushing their point streak up to five games. The P-Bruins got their lone regulation goal from Karson Kuhlman while Zane McIntyre made his 24th start of the season in net.

Providence started out the 1st period with an unbelievable between the legs save by Zane McIntyre. The P-Bruins remained in the zone for the rest of the time remaining, doing everything in their power to keep the game scoreless. Springfield couldn't break through Providence's sensational defense, regardless of their two power play opportunities. The shots on goal remained tied 10-10 as clock ran out on the 1st.

The 2nd period started scoreless with tensions high, the P-Bruins continuously fought their way through the Thunderbirds defense without success. Tanner Pond soon after was ejected from the game following a hit from behind to a Springfield player causing a major penalty to occur at 8:26. Shortly following that Providence got their first chance of the night on a power play, when Springfield's Ludwig Bystrom was whistled for holding at 15:47. As the clock was about to run out with nearly a minute to spare Karson Kuhlman lit the lamp for Providence with his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Anton Blidh, at 18:21. The P-Bruins ended the 2nd period with a 1-0 lead.

The P-Bruins started the 3rd period determined to finish this game with a win. Following another unsuccessful P-Bruins power play, Springfield's Paul Thompson managed to maneuver around Providence's defense and net their 1st goal of the night, assisted by Harry Zolnierczyk and Jacob MacDonald at 10:06. The 3rd period ended with a 1-1 tie moving the game into overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the game headed to a sudden death shootout. Both Samuel Montembeault and McIntyre did not allow a goal through five rounds, but Frederic ended it for Providence in round six. He beat Montembeault five-hole to end the game and give the P-Bruins a 2-1 win.

McIntyre stopped 23-24 shots while Montembeault stopped 32-33 shots. Providence was 0/3 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to Hartford for a 7pm face-off against the Wolf Pack.

