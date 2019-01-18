Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Marek Mazanec from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Blueshirts have assigned Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.

Mazanec has appeared in 15 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 7-6-2 record, along with a 3.15 GAA and an .895 SV%. He has earned a win in four of his last six appearances (4-2-0 record), and he has helped the Wolf Pack earn at least one point in seven of his last nine appearances (5-2-2 record). Mazanec stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced and earned a win in his last appearance on Jan. 12 at Bridgeport.

Georgiev has appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season, posting a 6-8-0 record, along with a 3.43 GAA, an .895 SV%, and 1 SO. He has made 30 or more saves in seven of his 16 appearances with the Blueshirts in 2018-19. Georgiev has also appeared in eight AHL games with Hartford this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.