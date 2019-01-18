Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Marek Mazanec from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Blueshirts have assigned Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.
Mazanec has appeared in 15 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 7-6-2 record, along with a 3.15 GAA and an .895 SV%. He has earned a win in four of his last six appearances (4-2-0 record), and he has helped the Wolf Pack earn at least one point in seven of his last nine appearances (5-2-2 record). Mazanec stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced and earned a win in his last appearance on Jan. 12 at Bridgeport.
Georgiev has appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season, posting a 6-8-0 record, along with a 3.43 GAA, an .895 SV%, and 1 SO. He has made 30 or more saves in seven of his 16 appearances with the Blueshirts in 2018-19. Georgiev has also appeared in eight AHL games with Hartford this season.
