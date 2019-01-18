Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled right wing Denis Gurianov from the Texas Stars.

Gurianov, 21, has recorded 31 points (11-20=31) in 29 AHL contests with Texas so far in 2018-19. The winger currently ranks third on Texas with 20 assists, while he ranks fourth with 31 points, 11 goals and three power play goals this season. Gurianov has also skated in 11 NHL games with Dallas this season, logging three points (1-2=3) and an average 11:29 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Togliatti, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their road trip on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8:00 p.m. against the Stockton Heat.

