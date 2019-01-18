American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose defenseman Peter Stoykewych has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 16.

Stoykewych was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Manitoba's games Saturday (Jan. 19) vs. San Antonio and Sunday (Jan. 20) vs. San Antonio.

