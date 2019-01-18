HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract

The Stockton Heat announced today that they have signed Heat defenseman Rob Hamilton to an AHL standard player's contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Hamilton signed a PTO with the Stockton Heat on November 13, after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Manchester Monarchs in the ECHL.

The 24-year-old, Calgary native has five goals and 20 points in his first 25 games with the Heat. Hamilton will skate in his 65th career AHL game tonight when the Stockton Heat finish up their three-game road trip at 7 PM against the Bakersfield Condors.

The Stockton Heat will be back on home ice this Saturday, January 19 for Teddy Bear Toss at 6 PM.

