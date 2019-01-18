HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
The Stockton Heat announced today that they have signed Heat defenseman Rob Hamilton to an AHL standard player's contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Hamilton signed a PTO with the Stockton Heat on November 13, after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Manchester Monarchs in the ECHL.
The 24-year-old, Calgary native has five goals and 20 points in his first 25 games with the Heat. Hamilton will skate in his 65th career AHL game tonight when the Stockton Heat finish up their three-game road trip at 7 PM against the Bakersfield Condors.
The Stockton Heat will be back on home ice this Saturday, January 19 for Teddy Bear Toss at 6 PM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.