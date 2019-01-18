Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils

Utica, N.Y. - Five different players scored as the Comets took down the Binghamton Devils 5-3 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Kole Lind, Evan McEneny, Brendan Gaunce, Brendan Woods, and Carter Bancks all scored for Utica. Ivan Kulbakov made 29 saves in the win.

The Devils started the night's scoring when Eric Gryba's shot from the point found its way past Kulbakov 21 seconds into the game. The Comets responded with eight minutes to go in the first when Kole Lind forced a turnover and ripped a shot past Devils goalie Cam Johnson. Nathan Bastian put the Devils back on top five minutes later. McEneny tied the game at two when his long shot caromed off a Devils defender and into the net. Reid Boucher and Adam Gaudette tallied the assists.

The Comets and Devils traded chances all throughout the second period, but neither team could cash-in their chances. The Comets finally broke through with under a minute to go in the period when Gaunce took a gorgeous feed from Zack MacEwen and buried a one-timer to extend his point streak to nine games. Guillaume Brisebois also recorded an assist on the goal.

Woods pushed the lead to 4-2 early in the third, sneaking behind the defense and firing a wrister over the pad of Johnson. Jonah Gadjovich and McEneny had the assists. Carter Bancks continued the onslaught two minutes later, corralling a loose puck in front and depositing a backhand shot into the top corner. McEneny and Cam Darcy collected the assists. Nick Saracino cut the lead to 5-3 minutes later. The Comets slammed the door on Binghamton from there to come away with the win.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Belleville Senators for the final night of the Save of the Day Week. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at a special time of 2 p.m. due to the pending snowstorm. Fans are encouraged to use the ticket exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

