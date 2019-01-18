Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-4
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins pulled within one goal late in the contest, but lost to the Rochester Americans, 5-4, on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (19-17-4-1) rallied back and forth throughout the matchup, but ultimately was unable to overtake the Americans in the third period.
The first goal of the night was secured by Penguins rookie Anthony Angello at 3:29 of the opening frame. Angello settled a shot from the point atop the crease and tucked it around Scott Wedgewood for the game's opening goal. However, the Americans managed to get on the scoreboard a little more than one minute later with a snipe by Zach Redmond.
Joseph Cramarossa and Jimmy Hayes combined to reestablish Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead at 9:46 of the first period with the former delivering a perfect saucer pass to Hayes for the finish on an odd-man rush.
Rochester evened the score again at 7:48 of the second stanza with a breakaway goal by Danny O'Regan. About five minutes later, Redmond notched his second of the night and gave the Amerks their first lead of the contest, 3-2.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fired back with a breakaway tally of its own, as Adam Johnson stripped a man of the puck in the defensive end and raced ahead for the 3-3 equalizer at 14:27 of the middle frame.
In the final frame, Victor Olofsson found the back of the net twice and extended the Amerks' lead to 5-3 with six and a half minutes remaining in regulation. Despite another goal by Angello with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Wedgewood held strong in the final minute of regulation and prevented the Penguins from pulling even.
Tristan Jarry denied 33 of Rochester's 38 shots, while Wedgewood posted 19 saves.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 19, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.
