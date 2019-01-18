Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to keep pace in the North Division as they head into an arena they have never won in when they face the Syracuse Crunch tonight.

Belleville (18-22-2-0) dropped a crucial contest to Laval Wednesday that leaves them five points out of a playoff spot but having played three more games than Toronto, who currently sit fourth in the division. The Sens' 22 regulation losses are the most in the league while their penalty killing unit is the worst in the league by more than 3.5 per cent.

Syracuse (21-13-2-1) sit third in the North Division and sit only three points behind Rochester for first. The Crunch hold the third best power play in the AHL and have only lost five times in regulation in 17 home games.

Roster notes

With Marcus Hogberg being reassigned back to Belleville, head coach Troy Mann has three goalies at his disposal for the weekend. Expect Hogberg to get at least one start, if not two, and if Mann decides to split the weekend, Filip Gustavsson will get the other start.

Jim O'Brien, Boston Leier and Andrew Sturtz remain in Belleville injured.

Previous history

The two sides have met twice this season back in November with the Crunch sweeping both games. The Sens are 2-7-0-1 all-time against Syracuse. Belleville is 0-5-0-1 all-time at the War Memorial in Syracuse.

Who to watch

Jack Rodewald continues to score with regularity for the Sens as he leads the team in scoring with 29 points (14 goals) in just 32 games.

Rookie forward Alex Barre-Boulet leads Syracuse with 19 goals which ranks second in the AHL for rookies. He has 36 points in 37 games this year.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:00pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

