Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







(Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières started 2025 with a road game in Glens

Falls, New York against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder. Starting in net for

the Lions was Luke Cavallin who was making his return to the team, while Tyler Brennan got the

nod for the Thunder.

The Lions gave up the first goal of the game early in the first period when Ryan Conroy scored

for Adirondack. But it didn't take the Lions' Xavier Cormier long to tie the game at 1-1 with a

goal just 34 seconds after Conroy's tally. Jakov Novak then put the Lions ahead less than a

minute later and from that point on it was all Trois-Rivières. Cormier scored his second of the

night on the next shift and then it was Alex Beaucage followed by Morgan Adams-Moisan to

extend the Lions' lead to 5-1. The night was over for Adirondack's Brennan, but Anthony

Beauregard made it 6-1 after 20 minutes of play.

The Lions played a somewhat more tactical game in the second period to safeguard their lead.

The period was played at a quick pace and the Thunder's Andre Ghantous was able to narrow

the gap to 6-2 as the teams headed into the second intermission.

The Lions maintained the same strategy in the third period, limiting Adirondack's scoring

chances as much as possible. Trois-Rivières' Isaac Dufort scored his second goal of the season

at the 7:10 mark, and that proved to be the final goal either team would score as the Lions left

Cool Insuring Arena with a 7-2 victory.

