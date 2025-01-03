Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hosts the Tulsa Oilers in its first game of 2025. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush scored four third-period goals in a span of seven minutes to rally for a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on New Year's Eve. Maurizio Colella deflected Billy Constantinou's point shot to tie the game, 2-2, with eight minutes remaining in regulation. Then, with 2:51 left, Constantinou's one-time snipe from the slot gave the Rush a 3-2 lead. Tyler Burnie added an insurance tally just 22 seconds later. Finally, Brett Davis hit an empty net in the final minute of play to seal the victory.

THE BALLAD OF BILLY THE KID

With a goal and an assist in the third period, Billy Constantinou was the catalyst in the Rush's comeback victory on Tuesday. Constantinou's heroics came in what was already a special night for him. The native of Scarborough, Ont. skated in his 200th professional hockey game. He has played 53 games with the Rush, more than any other team in his career.

MO MAGIC

Maurizio Colella lit the lamp at home for the first time this season when he tied Tuesday's game in the third period. Two of his three goals this season have been third-period game-tying goals; Colella scored on a breakaway on December 21st at Idaho. He has five points over his last five games.

13 AND 82 POINT AGAIN

Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis connected on Davis' empty-net goal with one minute remaining, continuing both of their hot stretches. In their last nine games, Wagner has put up 14 points and Davis 10. Further, Davis has a point in eight of his last nine games.

ENERGY LINES

The Rush has seen its depth step up offensively over the last six games, a stretch during which the team has scored 25 goals. Linemates Connor Mylymok and Parker Bowman, who had two points each on Tuesday, have combined for 12 points in that span.

AHL DEBUT

Defenseman Charles Martin made his American Hockey League debut when he skated in the Calgary Wranglers' victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday. He played alongside Trevor Janicke and Joni Jurmo.

