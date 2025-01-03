K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that forward Blake Christensen has been acquired from the Tahoe Knight Monsters for future considerations.

Christensen, 29, is a Coral Springs, FL, native in his third professional season. In 14 games played for Tahoe this season, Christensen has nothched three goals and five assists with a plus-3 rating.

The 5-foot 9-inch forward played 142 games across four seasons at American International College (NCAA) from 2015-2020, scoring 48 goals and 71 assists with 121 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, Christensen lead AIC to the AHA Championship, took home the AHA Scoring title (47 pts), earned First Team All-Star (AHA) & Second All-American Team (East) honors with a All-Tournament Team selection.

In ECHL play, Christensen has notched 29g-30a in 85 games played for Worcester (2021-23) and Tahoe (2024-25). The forward also has 21 AHL games played for Bakersfield (2021-22) and Springfield (2021-22) with 2g in that span, and 10 games played for Mandlerud (Norway) in 2020-21 with 9 points scored (4g-5a).

Kalamazoo hits the road to face the Indy Fuel (12-11-2-2) at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fishers Event Center.

Kalamazoo then returns home for the fourth annual 'Hockey is for Everyone | Rainbow Ice' game! Get your tickets HERE, and enjoy the ONLY rainbow ice surface in pro hockey as we continue reinforcing that ALL are welcome in the game of hockey!

The Rainbow Ice Ticket Package is also available for the game! Get 4 tickets to the game and a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center all for just $65, with 10% of the proceeds being donated to United Way of South Central Michigan.

