Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks remain undefeated in 2025 with a dominant 5-2 win over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Mavericks opened the scoring at 9:05 of the first period when Damien Giroux netted his first of the night, assisted by Luke Loheit and Cam Morrison. After Allen responded at 10:50 with a goal from Cole Fraser. Kansas City regained the lead at 13:51 as Casey Carreau scored off feeds from Marcus Crawford, extending his assist streak to three games, and Max Andreev.
Kansas City built on their momentum in the second period with reigning December ECHL Player of the Month and ECHL Plus Player of the Month: Cade Borchardt, scoring his 15th goal of the season at 3:35, extending the Mavericks' lead to 3-1.
In the third period, Allen's Colin Jacobs cut the lead to one at 5:27, but the Mavericks answered quickly. Cam Morrison found the back of the net at 11:54, assisted by Max Andreev, now with four assists in his last two games, and Marcus Crawford. Jackson Berezowski sealed the win at 14:02, scoring with helpers from Landon McCallum and David Cotton.
Goaltender Victor Ostman made 24 saves, backstopping Kansas City to another impressive victory. The Mavericks outshot the Americans 32-26 and controlled the game right from puck drop.
The Mavericks will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they face the Americans again, now on Saturday afternoon. The new puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m.
