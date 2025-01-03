Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings in their first game of 2025 on Friday night. These two teams met on Tuesday in a New Year's Eve matchup where the Fuel took home a 3-2 win. After two goals in the third period by Ty Farmer, Indy took the win again, 4-1.
1ST PERIOD
The first half of the first period went by quickly, as it did in all three periods in the last meeting between these two teams.
At 7:13, Fuel newcomer Brandon Burlon took a slashing penalty putting the Fuel on the penalty kill. They were able to kill it off.
Indy struck first with a rebound goal by Colin Bilek at 13:35. William Provost and Bryan Lemos claimed the assists on that goal.
Kalamazoo evened it up about four minutes later as Ben Berard scored.
Despite being tied up at the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting the K-Wings 12-9.
2ND PERIOD
Bryan Lemos got his first goal of the season at 6:33 with the help of Provost and Bilek, who each earned their second point of the game on that goal.
At 12:58, Darby Llewellyn and Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston took offsetting minor penalties for hooking and holding respectively. Both were killed off.
The period ended without much more confrontation and at the end of the frame, the Fuel were outshooting the K-Wings 24-12.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel got to work quickly in the third period with a goal by Ty Farmer at 1:56. Ryan Gagnier and Alex Wideman claimed the assists on that goal. With that assist, Wideman tied Spencer Watson for the Fuel franchise points record with 176.
Ty Farmer followed it up with another goal at 4:02 to make it 4-1. Kevin Lombardi and Cam Hausinger claimed the assists on that goal.
At 18:50, Ted Nichol took a tripping penalty to give Indy their first power play of the game.
While the Fuel put pressure on, time expired and they took the 4-1 win while outshooting the K-Wings 39-20 in front of a sold out crowd of 6,787 fans.
ABOUT THE INDY FUEL:
The Indy Fuel are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The Fuel are now playing at the new Fishers Event Center. Information and tickets can be found HERE.
Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube for news, updates, contests and much more.
--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel's Colin Bilek on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.