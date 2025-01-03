Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Colin Bilek on game night

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Colin Bilek on game night(Indy Fuel)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings in their first game of 2025 on Friday night. These two teams met on Tuesday in a New Year's Eve matchup where the Fuel took home a 3-2 win. After two goals in the third period by Ty Farmer, Indy took the win again, 4-1.

1ST PERIOD

The first half of the first period went by quickly, as it did in all three periods in the last meeting between these two teams.

At 7:13, Fuel newcomer Brandon Burlon took a slashing penalty putting the Fuel on the penalty kill. They were able to kill it off.

Indy struck first with a rebound goal by Colin Bilek at 13:35. William Provost and Bryan Lemos claimed the assists on that goal.

Kalamazoo evened it up about four minutes later as Ben Berard scored.

Despite being tied up at the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting the K-Wings 12-9.

2ND PERIOD

Bryan Lemos got his first goal of the season at 6:33 with the help of Provost and Bilek, who each earned their second point of the game on that goal.

At 12:58, Darby Llewellyn and Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston took offsetting minor penalties for hooking and holding respectively. Both were killed off.

The period ended without much more confrontation and at the end of the frame, the Fuel were outshooting the K-Wings 24-12.

3RD PERIOD

The Fuel got to work quickly in the third period with a goal by Ty Farmer at 1:56. Ryan Gagnier and Alex Wideman claimed the assists on that goal. With that assist, Wideman tied Spencer Watson for the Fuel franchise points record with 176.

Ty Farmer followed it up with another goal at 4:02 to make it 4-1. Kevin Lombardi and Cam Hausinger claimed the assists on that goal.

At 18:50, Ted Nichol took a tripping penalty to give Indy their first power play of the game.

While the Fuel put pressure on, time expired and they took the 4-1 win while outshooting the K-Wings 39-20 in front of a sold out crowd of 6,787 fans.

ABOUT THE INDY FUEL:

The Indy Fuel are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The Fuel are now playing at the new Fishers Event Center. Information and tickets can be found HERE.

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube for news, updates, contests and much more.

--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.