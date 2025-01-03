K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel

FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-16-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Indy Fuel (13-11-2-2) Friday at Fishers Event Center, 4-1.

Indy scored first at the 13:35 mark of the first period.

Ben Berard (11) then scored for Kalamazoo to tie it at the 17:18 mark. On the play, Berard sent the puck to Zach Okabe (10) in the left corner, who sent it back to Berard behind the net to wheel around and tuck it into the top-right corner of the net. Joey Raats (1) earned the secondary assist, with Berard and Okabe both extending their current point streaks to five games on the goal.

The Fuel regained the lead with a goal at the 6:33 mark of the second. Indy added goals at the 1:56 and 4:02 marks of the third to add cushion to the advantage.

Jonathan Lemieux (7-9-1-0) was solid in net, making 35 saves in defeat.

The K-Wings return home for the fourth annual 'Hockey is for Everyone | Rainbow Ice' game Saturday against the Bloomington Bison (12-15-0-2) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

The Rainbow Ice Ticket Package is also available for the game! Get 4 tickets to the game and a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center all for just $65, with 10% of the proceeds being donated to United Way of South Central Michigan.

