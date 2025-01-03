K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-16-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Indy Fuel (13-11-2-2) Friday at Fishers Event Center, 4-1.
Indy scored first at the 13:35 mark of the first period.
Ben Berard (11) then scored for Kalamazoo to tie it at the 17:18 mark. On the play, Berard sent the puck to Zach Okabe (10) in the left corner, who sent it back to Berard behind the net to wheel around and tuck it into the top-right corner of the net. Joey Raats (1) earned the secondary assist, with Berard and Okabe both extending their current point streaks to five games on the goal.
The Fuel regained the lead with a goal at the 6:33 mark of the second. Indy added goals at the 1:56 and 4:02 marks of the third to add cushion to the advantage.
Jonathan Lemieux (7-9-1-0) was solid in net, making 35 saves in defeat.
The K-Wings return home for the fourth annual 'Hockey is for Everyone | Rainbow Ice' game Saturday against the Bloomington Bison (12-15-0-2) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
The Rainbow Ice Ticket Package is also available for the game! Get 4 tickets to the game and a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center all for just $65, with 10% of the proceeds being donated to United Way of South Central Michigan.
--
The ECHL HOF Dinner is coming to Kalamazoo on Friday, January 18. You can secure your spot to hear Kalamazoo Legend Bernie Saunders give the keynote address, plus the Stanley Cup and associated trophies are expected to make an appearance. Click above to get all the perks on this historic night!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.