Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Trois-Rivieres Lions scored six goals in the first period en route to a 7-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder in front of 5,018 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Ryan Conroy opened the scoring for Adirondack just 4:00 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Greg Smith sent a pass from below the goal line to Conroy and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin for the lead. The goal was Conroy's fifth of the season from Smith.

Trois-Rivieres scored the next six goals in the first period, and it began with Xavier Cormier just 37 seconds after Conroy's goal to tie the game at one with his ninth goal of the season. Assists on Cormier's goal came from Cory Thomas and Nicolas Guay.

Less than one minute later, Jakov Novak intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and sent a quick wrister by goaltender Tyler Brennan from the hash marks to give the Lions a 2-1 lead at 5:22 of the first period. Novak's goal was his tenth of the year, unassisted.

Xavier Cormier, Alex Beaucage, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Anthony Beauregard all added goal in the first period and Trois-Rivieres took a 6-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Thunder held the Lions to just four shots and Andre Ghantous pulled Adirondack within four goals at 14:56 of the middle frame. Ghantous tipped in a Grant Loven shot for his ninth of the year. Loven and Alex Young were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed 6-2 after 40 minutes.

Trois-Rivieres added a goal in the third as Issac Dufort gave the Lions a 7-2 lead, and that was the final score.

The Thunder return home January 10, 11 and 12 against the Orlando Solar Bears! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is the annual Kid's Day Game with a special 3 p.m. puck drop where kids help run the show. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE t-shirt and bring your skates for a postgame skate with the Thunder after the game! Also, special kids-designed jerseys!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

### #ADKThunder

