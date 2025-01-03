Americans Fall Short in Kansas City
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (8-17-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, faced the Kansas City Mavericks (20-7-3-1) on Friday night in Missouri, and it was the Mavericks coming out on top 5-2 for their fifth win against the Americans this season.
The two teams traded goals in the opening period. Damien Giroux opened the scoring for the Mavericks at the 9:05 mark of the period to give KC a 1-0 lead. Just over three minutes later Cole Fraser tied the game for Allen with his first of the season. J.C. Brassard and Patrick Polino with the assists. Kansas City added a second goal in the period to regain the lead. Casey Carreau scored on the power play at 13:51. His 13th goal of the season to put KC back on top 2-1. Kansas City held the advantage in shots on goal 11-8.
The Mavericks added another goal in the second period as Cade Borchardt scored his 21st of the season on a breakaway beating Americans starter Anson Thornton to give the Mavericks a two-goal lead 3-1. Kansas City held a 24-17 advantage in shots on net after forty minutes of play.
The Americans cut the lead to 3-2 in the third period as Colin Jacobs took a pass from Brayden Watts and beat Mavericks netminder Victor Ostman on the power play for his fourth goal of the season, but Kansas City responded with two power play goals of their own putting the game away late for their 20th win of the season and handing the Americans their fifth straight loss.
The final game of the two-game series will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. The start time was moved up four hours due to the winter storm moving into Kansas City on Saturday night.
Three Stars of the Game:
1. KC - M. Andreev
2. KC - C. Morrison
3. KC - C. Borchardt
