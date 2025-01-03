Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to announce that forward Cade Borchardt has been named the ECHL Player of the Month for December.

Borchardt delivered an outstanding performance throughout the month, scoring 10 goals, adding 10 assists, and earning a league-leading +19 rating over nine games. The 26-year-old showcased remarkable consistency, recording at least one point in each of his nine games, including five multi-point outings.

Highlighting his stellar month, Borchardt tied the Mavericks' single-game records with four goals and six points on December 7 against Utah and recorded a hat trick with an assist on December 6, also against Utah. His incredible efforts earned him ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of December 2-8, and ECHL Plus Performer of the Month of December.

Currently under contract with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League, Borchardt leads the ECHL with a +31 rating and 20 goals while ranking fifth in the league with 36 points in just 26 games this season. He also made his AHL debut earlier this season with Coachella Valley.

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Borchardt has accumulated 120 points (47 goals, 73 assists) in 105 career ECHL games, all with the Kansas City Mavericks. This point total recently moved him into 5th place on the franchises' all-time points leaderboard. Before turning professional, he tallied 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) in 121 collegiate games at the University of Minnesota-Mankato and recorded 88 points (27 goals, 61 assists) in 114 games in the USHL with Madison and Sioux Falls.

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Cade Borchardt on this well-deserved honor.

