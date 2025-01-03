Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Tulsa Oilers blanked the Rapid City Rush 5-0 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
It is the Rush's second time being shut out this season and the first at home.
Garrett Klotz fought for the second time this year when he dropped the gloves with Cade McNelly in the first period.
Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped all 28 shots he faced. Connor Murphy made 37 saves on 42 shots.
The Rush and Oilers play the rubber game of their three-game series tomorrow night.
Next game: Saturday, January 4 vs. Tulsa. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Garrett Klotz versus Tulsa Oilers' Cade McNelly
