Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City

Brayden Guy and Hudson Wilson of the Allen Americans sandwich the Kansas City Mavericks

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (8-16-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (19-7-3-1) tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Americans lose final game in 2024: The Allen Americans dropped the final game of 2024, falling to the Idaho Steelheads 6-2 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, in front of a big New Years Eve crowd of 5,001 in Allen. Brendan Hoffman opened the scoring for Idaho with his 11th goal of the season at the 11:20 mark of the opening period. That would be the only goal in the first frame. The Americans jumped on Idaho in the second period scoring two quick goals just a little over three minutes apart. Nolan Orzeck netted his second of the year at the 6:17 mark of the second to tie the game at 1-1. Three minutes later Brian Chambers pumped his second of the season, and first with Allen, into the Idaho net to give the Americans their first and only lead 2-1. Idaho would score the next five in a row. Thomas Caron (8), Nick Canade (4), Matt Register (4), Demetrios Koumontzis (1), and Brendan Hoffman, who scored his second of the game, and 12th of the season into an empty net. This was the first meeting of the year between the two teams. The Americans were 3-7-1 against Idaho last year.

Period Power Streak Halted: The Americans streak of scoring a power play goal ended at two games as they went 0-for-2 on the man advantage on Tuesday night against Idaho. The Steelheads only had one power play opportunity and were 0-for-1, however they did score a shorthanded goal in the game. The Americans power play ranks 10th overall at 20.2 % (17-for-84). Their opponent tonight Kansas City ranks 22nd overall at 16.7 %. Kyle Crnkovic leads the Americans with four power play goals.

Home Woes Continue: The Americans lost their ninth straight home game on Tuesday night. They haven't won a game at Credit Union of Texas Event Center since November 15th in a win over Utah. Allen has just two home wins in 15 home games this season. The worst home record in the league (2-9-4).

Brodzinski traded to Adirondack: The Americans traded forward Easton Brodzinski to the Adirondack Thunder on New Year's Day, in exchange for forward Patrick Polino. Polino had 10 points in 26 games for the Thunder (3 goals and 7 assists).

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans :

Home: 2-9-4

Away: 6-7-1

Overall: 8-16-5

Last 10: 1-8-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Mark Duarte

Assists: (18) Brayden Watts

Points: (27) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (49) Artyom Kulakov

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 4-4-2-1

Away: 15-3-1-0

Overall: 19-7-3-1

Last 10: 7-1-2-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (20) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (20) Max Andreev

Points: (36) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+31) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (48) Max Andreev

