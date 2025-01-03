Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home to begin a three-game series against Iowa this weekend, earning a victory on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led all scorers with three points while Kobe Walker, T.J. Lloyd and Peter Bates each had two. Gabriel Carriere earned his third shutout of the season, stopping 44 shots.

Walker opened the scoring just four minutes into the game. Lloyd made a beautiful pass to set him up across the ice and Walker beat Kyle McClellan to make it 1-0.

Lloyd made it 2-0 at 14:36. He started the rush through the middle of the ice. Russell carried the puck into the zone, fed a pass to Lloyd in the slot and he hammered it past McClellan for his fourth of the year.

Just 12 seconds later, Dillon Boucher potted his second of the year to make it 3-0. Jake Wahlin won a race to the puck below the goal line, gave a pass to Boucher in front and he slid it through McClellan.

Late in the second, Walker netted his second of the contest. Stinil made a great play to keep the puck in the zone. He started a play back to the front of the net. Stinil found Walker in the slot and he beat McClellan on the power play to make it 4-0 with just eight seconds left in the frame.

Stinil made it 5-0 early in the third. Wichita was awarded a power play as Jules Boscq was whistled for a slash. Walker kept the play alive near the high slot. The puck eventually ended up going to over to Stinil on the right boards. His initial pass to Jay Dickman ended up back on his stick near the right corner and fired it back to the net past McClellan.

Carriere has won his last five starts and earned his second shutout in his last three appearances. It was also the most saves that Carriere made in a shutout performance this year.

Walker recorded his second two-goal outing of the season. He has eight points in his last six games (3g, 5a). Stinil has back-to-back three point games and points in six-straight. Bates extended his point-streak to nine games and has two points in his last five. Dickman has points in his last four games.

Wichita went 3-for-6 on the power play. Iowa was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The two teams stay in the Air Capital to face each other tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. for the rematch.

