ECHL Announces Suspension

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Bloomington's Jackson Leppard has been suspended for seven additional games following a hearing as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #403, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on Dec. 29.

Leppard is suspended as a result of his actions at 19:20 of the third period.

Leppard will miss Bloomington's games vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 3), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 4), vs. Toledo (Jan. 8), at Toledo (Jan. 10), vs. Kalamazoo (Jan. 11) and vs. Utah (Jan. 17 and Jan. 18).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.