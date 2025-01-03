ECHL Announces Suspension

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Bloomington's Jackson Leppard has been suspended for seven additional games following a hearing as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #403, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on Dec. 29.

Leppard is suspended as a result of his actions at 19:20 of the third period.

Leppard will miss Bloomington's games vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 3), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 4), vs. Toledo (Jan. 8), at Toledo (Jan. 10), vs. Kalamazoo (Jan. 11) and vs. Utah (Jan. 17 and Jan. 18).

