ECHL Announces Suspension
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Bloomington's Jackson Leppard has been suspended for seven additional games following a hearing as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #403, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on Dec. 29.
Leppard is suspended as a result of his actions at 19:20 of the third period.
Leppard will miss Bloomington's games vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 3), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 4), vs. Toledo (Jan. 8), at Toledo (Jan. 10), vs. Kalamazoo (Jan. 11) and vs. Utah (Jan. 17 and Jan. 18).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.