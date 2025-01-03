Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that two-way skater John Parker-Jones has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Parker-Jones comes back to the team having played his first AHL action, a December 28th showdown at Coachella Valley in which the Reign defeated the Firebirds by a 4-3 score in a shootout. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits averaging just under a point-per-game pace in the ECHL this season, earning a pair of goals and three assists in six games. The 6'7", 230-pound forward/defenseman ended his first Swamp Rabbits stint with a three point performance (1g-2ast) in his 100th professional game, a 5-4 overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears on December 15th.

Hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Parker-Jones, 24, returns to the Swamp Rabbits with 101 career games as a professional, 23 coming in the AHL with Laval and Ontario (2g-1ast-3pts, 34 PIM), and 78 in the ECHL with the Swamp Rabbits and Trois-Rivieres Lions (17g-14ast-31pts, 112 PIM). Prior to turning pro, he skated one season of Canadian college hockey with the University of Windsor (15gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) and four in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes (141gp, 12g-14ast-26pts).

