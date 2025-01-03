Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced made multiple roster moves today, signing defender Dominic Vidoli and forward Isaac Johnson, and trading forward Blake Christensen to the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.

Christensen skated in 14 games for the Knight Monsters this season, scoring three goals and adding five assists. He scored his first goal of the season against the Kansas City Mavericks on November 23, and had a game-opening goal against Tulsa on December 8.

Vidoli, 25, played 11 games in Hungary this season as a member of Ferencvárosi TC, and spent four years in the NCAA with Ohio State and Omaha. In his three years at Ohio State, the Strongsville, OH, native carded four goals and eight assists in 57 games, and added a goal and an assist in 19 games in his final collegiate season at Omaha.

Johnson, 25, played seven games in Finland this season with Jukurit without notching a point. He has spent time at both the AHL level and the ECHL level with the Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, and Newfoundland Growlers.

In his last ECHL season, he scored 31 goals and added 37 assists in just 50 games with Newfoundland. He has skated in 158 total ECHL games, including playoffs, and logged 73 goals and 91 assists. At the AHL level, he has played 30 games and scored three goals.

Vidoli and Johnson will bolster the depth of a Knight Monsters squad already stacked with talent, and these moves are part of a busy few weeks that included the Matt Murphy trade with Cincy.

Tahoe takes to the east coast starting tonight against the Maine Mariners at 4:15 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

