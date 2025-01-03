Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA- The top two teams in the North Division went to battle on Friday night at Norfolk Scope Arena, as the division-leading Wheeling Nailers faced the second-place Norfolk Admirals for the first time this season. The match-up lived up to the billing with nine combined goals, 58 combined saves, and a one-goal differential. One of Gabe Klassen's two tallies on the night created that differential, while Atley Calvert recorded three points in a 5-4 Wheeling triumph.

The Nailers surrendered the game's opening goal, but battled back to not only tie the score, but take the lead in a matter of seconds. Norfolk's goal came at the 8:18 mark, when Carson Golder pounced on the rebound of Justin Young's shot on the right side of the low slot, and flipped a backhander into the net. Wheeling answered 1:42 later with an equalizer. Louie Roehl led a transition rush into the offensive game, and kept the puck moving forward to Matty De St. Phalle. One more pass came from De St. Phalle to Jack Beck, who deked to his backhand, and slithered a shot through Domenic DiVincentiis' legs. 32 seconds later, the Nailers hopped on top. Dilan Peters wired a shot from the right wing wall up and into the top-left corner of the cage for his first goal as a pro.

Wheeling added to its advantage with a pair of tallies in the middle frame. With 7:37 remaining, Atley Calvert entered the zone on an odd man rush with Gabe Klassen, and swung a low shot on goal. DiVincentiis made the save, but the rebound sat at the top of the crease, where it got backhanded home by Klassen. The Nailers followed that up with a successful power play, after Darick Louis-Jean picked up an additional penalty from a scrum between Peters and Denis Smirnov. Sam Houde set up Atley Calvert, who turned off of the left side of the goal line, and whipped a shot into the right side of the twine.

Ross McDougall notched the first goal of the third period for the Admirals with a wrist shot from the right circle at the 2:47 mark. Wheeling responded to that 2:15 later, when Calvert sprang Klassen into the left circle, where he roofed his second of the night into the top-right corner of the cage to make the score 5-2. Nobody knew how big that goal would be at the time, but they found out in the closing minutes. Norfolk lit the lamp twice in the span of a minute to make the margin one. Golder potted his second with a rebound marker while his goaltender was pulled, then Sean Montgomery connected from the low slot. The Nailers made sure that was the last celebration for the home team, as they closed out that 5-4 road victory.

Sergei Murashov collected his 13th consecutive win for Wheeling, as he stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced. Domenic DiVincentiis took the loss for the Admirals, as he made 27 saves on 32 shots.

