Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Grizzlies
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (16-12-3-0, 35pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (9-17-3-0, 21pts) Friday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 5,217 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 50th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho will wrap up the two-game series against Utah Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
Idaho trailed 2-0 after the first period as Craig Armstrong gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead at 6:41 then Dylan Fitze increased the advantage with 3:16 remaining in the frame. Shots were 18-9 Utah as Idaho went 0-for-1 on the period's only power-play.
Just 25 seconds into the second period Patrick Kudla (5th) made it a one-goal game on a setup from A.J. White at the right circle finding Kudla back door. At 5:19 of the frame Andrew Nielsen would give Utah back a two-goal lead as they took a 3-1 advantage into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Shots were 13-12 Idaho in the period.
65 seconds into the third period Neil Shea made it a 4-1 final score handing Utah the road victory.
Bryan Thomson made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss while Jackson Barczewski allowed one goal on 29 shots in the win.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Andrew Nielsen (UTA)
2) Cody Corbett (UTA)
3) Neil Shea (UTA)
GAME NOTES
Idaho and Utah each finished 0-for-2 on the power-play.
Utah outshot Idaho 41-29.
Romain Rodzisnki (IR), Tomas Sholl (IR), Francesco Arcuri (IR), Connor MacEachern (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ), and Hank Crone (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.
Patrick Kudla scored in his 150th game as a Steelhead and has scored two goals in his last four games.
Patrick Moynihan tallied an assist in his Steelheads debut while A.J. White has eight assists over his last 11 games.
Pito Walton made his Idaho debut while Matt Ustaski made his Steelheads season debut.
Brendan Hoffmann led all Idaho skaters with four shots.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Oilers Shut Out Rush To Kick Off 2025 With Bang - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Fall a Goal Short in First Game of 2025 - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.