Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières begin 2025 tonight against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #17 Justin Ducharme: The forward from Mirabel, Quebec appears to be now finding his comfort zone on the smaller North American ice surface after having spent time in Europe. In the three games since he returned to the Lions, he has recorded one goal and one assist and is fitting in nicely on the third line alongside Tyler Hylland and Morgan Adams-Moisan.

- #33 Luke Cavallin: The left-handed goaltender returns to the Lions after having spent the better part of a month with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He had two starts in Laval (winning one) and he's won his last four starts with Trois-Rivières, the most recent being November 27 against the Thunder.

- #32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: The Lions' captain is enjoying a good run, registering at least one point in each of his last three games (two goals and three assists). This impressive string coincides with Justin Ducharme's return to the team.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

- #72 Ryan Francis: The former Lion has had a terrific start with the Thunder. In four games he has amassed four goals and three assists for seven points, with his best performance on December 29 against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers, when he had two goals and three assists.

- #18 Easton Brodzkinski: Recently acquired from the (Utah Hockey Club affiliate) Allen Americans, the forward is the Thunder's top point-getter with 21 points in 29 games. However, he has not been on the scoresheet since December 5.

- #17 Kevin O'Neil: The forward sat out the last time the Thunder played the Lions due to an injury, but he returned to the ice on Tuesday. He has 20 points in 23 games this season including one goal against the Lions.

Following the game both teams head north for the second and third game of this three-game series with games at Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

