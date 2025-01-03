Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cade Borchardt of the Kansas City Mavericks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December.

Borchardt scored 10 goals, added 10 assists and posted a league-leading +19 rating in nine games during the month.

The 26-year-old notched at least one point in each of his nine games, including five multiple-point games. He tied the Mavericks' single-game records with four goals and six points on Dec. 7 at Utah and posted a hat trick while adding an assist on Dec. 6 at Utah on his way to being named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 8.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Borchardt leads the ECHL with a +31 rating and 20 goals while he is tied for fifth with 36 points in 26 games with the Mavericks this season. He has also skated in one AHL game with the Firebirds.

A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Borchardt has tallied 120 points (47g-73a) in 105 career ECHL games with Kansas City, which is ranked fifth all-time in team history.

Prior to turning pro, Borchardt tallied 85 points (29g-56a) in 121 career collegiate games at the University of Minnesota-Mankato and 88 points (27g-61a) in 114 career games in the United States Hockey League with Madison and Sioux Falls.

