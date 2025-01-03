Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced a schedule change for the game against the Allen Americans on Saturday, January 4, due to incoming inclement weather. To ensure the safety of our fans, the game's start time has been moved from 6:05 PM to 2:05 PM.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the original game time can still attend. Gates will open at 1:00 PM, and all other planned game day activities and events will proceed as scheduled.

