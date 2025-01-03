Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped to the Wichita Thunder, 5-0, Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena, despite firing 44 shots on Wichita goaltender Gabriel Carriere. The Heartlanders out shot Wichita, 44-30, in the loss, Iowa's first shutout defeat since Mar. 15, 2024.

Wichita scored three times in the first, including two in a :12 span, to take a 3-0 edge into first intermission. Kobe Walker opened the scoring at 4:48. With 5:24 left, T.J. Lloyd smacked home a one-timer at the slot for his fourth of the season. Dillon Boucher followed that up on the next shot for his second.

Iowa rifled 19 shots in the second, but he stopped them all. Wichita then scored with eight seconds left in the second on a man-up goal from Walker.

Michal Stinil scored on the second shot of the third period to make it 5-0.

Kyle McClellan blocked 25 shots in defeat.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.