Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Following their first New Year's Eve victory since 2003, the Norfolk Admirals returned home for the initial game of a two-game series against the Wheeling Nailers, the two leading teams in the North Division. Despite a thrilling late-game comeback by Norfolk, which raised excitement until the final moments, the effort proved to be insufficient as Wheeling secured a narrow 5-4 victory.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 14th appearance as the goaltender and finished the night with 27 saves off of 32 shots faced.

The Admirals initiated the scoring with a wrist shot from Carson Golder, resulting in a 1-0 lead in the game. This marked Golder's 14th goal of the season. Approximately two minutes later, the Nailers diminished the momentum within the arena by scoring two goals within 32 seconds, thereby taking their first lead of the evening at 2-1. Jack Beck netted the tying goal, while Dilan Peters secured the go-ahead goal with shots that eluded DiVincentiis.

Norfolk had several significant opportunities to potentially equalize the score. However, the match remained at 2-1 after the first 20 minutes of play, with the Admirals maintaining a slight advantage in shots on goal, totaling 12 to Wheeling's 11.

As the pace of the game slowed compared to the initial period, Wheeling exhibited their proficiency through an aggressive forecheck that obstructed Norfolk's offensive attempts. Brady Fleurent experienced a critical one-on-one breakaway that ended with a significant glove save by Sergei Murashov, which prevented the game from leveling at one goal a-piece.

The Nailers subsequently extended their lead to 3-1 following a two-on-one breakaway, culminating in a rebound goal from Gabe Klassen. The score remained unchanged until the final two minutes of the period when Wheeling tallied their fourth consecutive goal with a power play opportunity, increasing the score to 4-1.

As the teams entered the second intermission, the Admirals faced a three-goal deficit after being outshot 14-5 during the middle frame.

Josh McDougall reinvigorated the Admirals' chances with an early goal in the third period, successfully beating Murashov to the top shelf, which brought the score to 4-2. This marked his fourth goal of the season. However, just two and a half minutes later, the momentum within the Scope diminished as Klassen scored his second goal of the evening, extending the Nailers' lead to 5-2.

Turnovers significantly hindered the Admirals throughout the game, as the Nailers effectively secured the neutral zone while executing a robust forecheck. Nevertheless, Norfolk demonstrated resilience by generating late-game excitement with back-to-back goals that narrowed the deficit. Golder netted his second goal of the night, which was also his fifteenth of the season, making the score 5-3. Subsequently, Sean Montgomery contributed his fourth goal of the year, reducing the score to 5-4.

In the final minutes, the game heightened tension among the spectators, as the Admirals sought to equalize. However, the Wheeling team maintained their composure and secured a 5-4 victory.

Norfolk sits in third place in the North Division with 41 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. WHL - G. Klassen (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

2. WHL - A. Calvert (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

3. WHL - S. Houde (3 assists, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals are back on the ice inside Norfolk Scope tomorrow night with round two against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as Salty welcomes his band of friends in the Hampton Roads area for a fun night of Saturday Night Hockey.

