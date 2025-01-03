Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Following their first New Year's Eve victory since 2003, the Norfolk Admirals returned home for the initial game of a two-game series against the Wheeling Nailers, the two leading teams in the North Division. Despite a thrilling late-game comeback by Norfolk, which raised excitement until the final moments, the effort proved to be insufficient as Wheeling secured a narrow 5-4 victory.
Dom DiVincentiis made his 14th appearance as the goaltender and finished the night with 27 saves off of 32 shots faced.
The Admirals initiated the scoring with a wrist shot from Carson Golder, resulting in a 1-0 lead in the game. This marked Golder's 14th goal of the season. Approximately two minutes later, the Nailers diminished the momentum within the arena by scoring two goals within 32 seconds, thereby taking their first lead of the evening at 2-1. Jack Beck netted the tying goal, while Dilan Peters secured the go-ahead goal with shots that eluded DiVincentiis.
Norfolk had several significant opportunities to potentially equalize the score. However, the match remained at 2-1 after the first 20 minutes of play, with the Admirals maintaining a slight advantage in shots on goal, totaling 12 to Wheeling's 11.
As the pace of the game slowed compared to the initial period, Wheeling exhibited their proficiency through an aggressive forecheck that obstructed Norfolk's offensive attempts. Brady Fleurent experienced a critical one-on-one breakaway that ended with a significant glove save by Sergei Murashov, which prevented the game from leveling at one goal a-piece.
The Nailers subsequently extended their lead to 3-1 following a two-on-one breakaway, culminating in a rebound goal from Gabe Klassen. The score remained unchanged until the final two minutes of the period when Wheeling tallied their fourth consecutive goal with a power play opportunity, increasing the score to 4-1.
As the teams entered the second intermission, the Admirals faced a three-goal deficit after being outshot 14-5 during the middle frame.
Josh McDougall reinvigorated the Admirals' chances with an early goal in the third period, successfully beating Murashov to the top shelf, which brought the score to 4-2. This marked his fourth goal of the season. However, just two and a half minutes later, the momentum within the Scope diminished as Klassen scored his second goal of the evening, extending the Nailers' lead to 5-2.
Turnovers significantly hindered the Admirals throughout the game, as the Nailers effectively secured the neutral zone while executing a robust forecheck. Nevertheless, Norfolk demonstrated resilience by generating late-game excitement with back-to-back goals that narrowed the deficit. Golder netted his second goal of the night, which was also his fifteenth of the season, making the score 5-3. Subsequently, Sean Montgomery contributed his fourth goal of the year, reducing the score to 5-4.
In the final minutes, the game heightened tension among the spectators, as the Admirals sought to equalize. However, the Wheeling team maintained their composure and secured a 5-4 victory.
Norfolk sits in third place in the North Division with 41 points.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. WHL - G. Klassen (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)
2. WHL - A. Calvert (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)
3. WHL - S. Houde (3 assists, +1)
What's Next
The Admirals are back on the ice inside Norfolk Scope tomorrow night with round two against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as Salty welcomes his band of friends in the Hampton Roads area for a fun night of Saturday Night Hockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers
- Admirals Sail into 2025 with Dominant Win over Greenville
- Admirals Bounce Back with Six Goals over Gladiators
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta
- Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3