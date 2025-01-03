ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 3, 2025:
Adirondack:
add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve
delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
delete Zach Bannister, F traded to
Allen:
add Mark Duarte, F returned from loan by Cleveland
add Patrick Polino, F acquired from Adirondack 1/1
delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on reserve
delete Liam Gorman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Christian Hausinger, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Patriks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve
delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve
delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Danny Katic, F assigned by Chicago Wolves
add Jonny Evans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie 1/2
delete Chase Pauls, D placed on reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mitchell Smith, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Scott Kirton, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Mason McCarty, F activated from 14-day reserve
delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on reserve
delete Chris Dodero, F placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add John Parker-Jones, D assigned by Ontario
add Ben Poisson, F activated from reserve
delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
delete Parker Berge, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Patrick Moynihan, F acquired from Greenville 1/2
Iowa:
add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Garrett VanWyhe, D activated from reserve
delete Laim Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Joey Raats, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ty Young, G recalled by Abbotsford by Vancouver
delete Davis Codd, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Lee Lapid, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Logan Neaton, G signed contract
Norfolk:
add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
add Ben Zloty, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Alexis Gravel, G returned from loan by Belleville
delete Ty Taylor, G placed on reserve
delete C.J. McGee, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Kenny Johnson, D activated from
add C.J. Valerian, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Tyler Gratton, F activated from reserve
delete Tony Malinowski, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Dominic Vidoli, D signed contract
add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
delete Dominic Vidoli, D placed on reserve
delete Blake Christensen, F traded to Kalamazoo
Toledo:
add Stephen Calisti, D activated from reserve
add Josh Nodler, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
delete Wyatt McLeod, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Sam Houde, F activated from reserve
add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre
delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Wichita:
add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport
add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by Rangers
delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve
delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Brenden Rons, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
