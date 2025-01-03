ECHL Transactions - January 3

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 3, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F traded to

Allen:

add Mark Duarte, F returned from loan by Cleveland

add Patrick Polino, F acquired from Adirondack 1/1

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on reserve

delete Liam Gorman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Patriks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Danny Katic, F assigned by Chicago Wolves

add Jonny Evans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie 1/2

delete Chase Pauls, D placed on reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Scott Kirton, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Mason McCarty, F activated from 14-day reserve

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on reserve

delete Chris Dodero, F placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add John Parker-Jones, D assigned by Ontario

add Ben Poisson, F activated from reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Parker Berge, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Patrick Moynihan, F acquired from Greenville 1/2

Iowa:

add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Garrett VanWyhe, D activated from reserve

delete Laim Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Joey Raats, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ty Young, G recalled by Abbotsford by Vancouver

delete Davis Codd, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Lee Lapid, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Luc Salem, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Logan Neaton, G signed contract

Norfolk:

add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

add Ben Zloty, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Alexis Gravel, G returned from loan by Belleville

delete Ty Taylor, G placed on reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Kenny Johnson, D activated from

add C.J. Valerian, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Tyler Gratton, F activated from reserve

delete Tony Malinowski, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Dominic Vidoli, D signed contract

add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

delete Dominic Vidoli, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F traded to Kalamazoo

Toledo:

add Stephen Calisti, D activated from reserve

add Josh Nodler, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

delete Wyatt McLeod, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Sam Houde, F activated from reserve

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre

delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Wichita:

add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport

add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by Rangers

delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.