Oilers Shut Out Rush To Kick Off 2025 With Bang

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, downed the Rapid City Rush 5-0 on Friday Night at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Kishaun Gervais put the Oilers up 1-0, finishing a two-on-one feed from Justin Michaelian 5:45 into the game, giving the recently returned forward his third consecutive game with a goal. Michaelian then converted a rebound created by Gervais at the 11:03 mark, teaming up a second time in the period for a 2-0 lead.

Reid Petryk scored the lone goal of the second period, spinning a sharp-angle chance through Connor Murphy's pads 1:13 before the halfway-point of the contest to put Tulsa up 3-0. Vyacheslav Buteyets continued his shutout bid by stopping all 11 Rush chances during the frame.

Solag Bakich registered the first power-play goal of the week's series, tipping a shot from Tyler Poulsen at the lip of the crease 5:22 into the closing period. Olivier Dame-Malka completed the scoring, securing a 5-0 Oilers' win via a wraparound finish with 11:41 left. Buteyets halted another 11 chances in the third period, sealing his third shutout of the season as Tulsa out shot Rapid City 42-28.

The Oilers close out their two-week road trip tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 4 against the Rush at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota at 8:05 p.m.

