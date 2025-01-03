Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (8-17-3, 19 points, .339 point %) @ Idaho Steelheads (15-11-3, 33 points, .569 point %)

Date: January 3, 2025 Venue: Idaho Central Arena Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620396-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-idaho-steelheads?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: January 10, 2025 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies .com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of nine regular season meetings on the season between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. Utah lost 7-2 at Idaho on opening night, October 18, 2024. Utah has scored a second period goal in 14 straight games. The last time the Grizzlies failed to score in the second period was on November 24 at Tulsa. Utah has 8 power play goals in their last 10 games. Idaho captain AJ White has appeared in 100 professional games vs Utah in his career (89 regular season, 11 postseason). Idaho defenseman Matt Register has played in 92 regular season and 9 playoff games vs Utah all-time.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Idaho. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm.

Games Last Homestand.

December 18, 2024 - Tahoe 7 Utah 6 - Utah got goals from 6 different forwards. Briley Wood got the tying goal with 3:54 left in the third period. Derek Daschke, Mick Messner and Andrew Nielsen each had 2 assists. Nielsen was a +2 to lead Utah. Utah outshot Tahoe 41 to 36. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 1.

December 20, 2024 - Tahoe 3 Utah 6 - Vinny Duplessis saved 34 of 37 to earn his first pro win. Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 1 assist. Luke Manning, Andrew Nielsen and Bryan Yoon each had 2 assists. Craig Armstrong, Derek Daschke, Gianni Fairbrother, Mick Messner and Neil Shea each had 1 goal. Tahoe outshot Utah 37 to 27.

December 21, 2024 - Tahoe 4 Utah 6 - Neil Shea scored 3 goals and 1 assist in the victory. Gianni Fairbrother, Keaton Mastrodonato and Bryan Yoon each scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Tahoe outshot Utah 28 to 22. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

December 27, 2024 - Rapid City 6 Utah 3 - Neil Shea, Craig Armstrong and Dylan Fitze each scored a goal for Utah. Luke Mylymok had 2 goals and 1 assist and Braeden Tuck had 2 assists to lead the Rush. Utah outshot RC 42 to 26. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

December 28, 2024 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Jake Barczewski saved 27 of 30 to earn his first professional win. Neil Shea scored 2 goals. Cole Gallant tallied his first goal of the season. Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist. Briley Wood scored 1 goal. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, RC was 1 for 2.

Nate Clurman Made NHL Debut with Pittsburgh Penguins

Former Utah Grizzlies defenseman Nate Clurman made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, December 29 vs the New York Islanders. Clurman took 4 shots, had 17 shifts and 11:05 ice time in Pittsburgh's 3-2 win.

Clurman appeared in 62 regular season games total with Utah over a two-season stretch. Clurman appeared in 54 games for the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 Mountain Division Championship season, scoring 24 points (3g, 21a) and a +16 rating. Clurman also appeared in 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Clurman also appeared in 8 games for Utah during the 2022-23 season, scoring 3 assists.

Clurman was drafted in the 6th round (161st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Clurman played at Notre Dame from 2018-2021. Clurman played in 18 games this season for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring 1 goal, 4 assists and registering a +6 rating.

Clurman is the second former Grizzlies player to make their NHL debut this season. Trent Miner entered the November 15, 2024 game against the Washington Capitals in relief of Justus Annunen and stopped 12 of 13 in the Avalanche's 5-2. Miner went 39-32-3 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average in three seasons with the Grizzlies. Miner holds the Grizzlies' all-time shutout record with 10, including 7 in the 2021-22 season.

December Recap

The Gr izzlies went 3-7-1 in 11 games in December 2024. They ended the 2024 calendar year by splitting a two-game series at home against the Rapid City Rush. Utah had a 3-1-1 homestand to end the month, earning 7 of a possible 10 standings points. Neil Shea highlighted the month with Utah's first Hat Trick of the season in a 4-point performance vs Tahoe on December 21st. Andrew Nielsen had 10 assists in 11 games in December. Briley Wood had 6 goals and 4 assists. Neil Shea had 7 goals and 2 assists in only 6 games in December. Both Jake Barczewski and Vinny Duplessis earned their first professional wins in net for Utah in December.

Grizzlies December 2024 Leaders

Goals: Neil Shea - 7

Assists: Andrew Nielsen - 10

Points: Nielsen/Briley Wood - 10

Shots on goal: Keaton Mastrodonato - 29

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon - (+4).

Grizzlies Star Performers

Utah is 8-5-2 when #4 Bryan Yoon plays. Yoon has 6 points (1g, 5a) in his last 4 games. Yoon has 3 multiple point games in his last 4 games. Yoon leads Utah in plus/minus in December (+4).

#5 Derek Daschke has a point in 16 of 21 games this season. Daschke leads Utah in assists (19), points (23), and power play points (7). Daschke is tied for 5th among league defensemen with 23 points.

#6 Andrew Nielsen has 4 separate 2 assist games in December.

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has a 6 game point streak and 9 points during that stretch (4g, 5a). Mastrodonato has 3 multiple point games in the last 5 contests. Mastrodonato has a point in 7 of 9 games with Utah. Mastrodonato has 31 shots in 9 games.

#14 Briley Wood has 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last 10 games. Wood has a point in 8 of his last 10 games. Wood has a point in 17 of 28 games this season (9g, 12a). Wood is tied for 3rd among league rookies with 4 power play goals.

#22 Neil Shea has 12 goals in 11 games for Utah this season. Shea has a goal in 9 of 11 games and a point in 10 of 11. Shea has 9 points in a current 5 game point streak (7g, 2a). Shea has 51 shots in 11 games (4.63 per game).

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 4 points (2g, 2a) in his last 3 games. Fairbrother is 4th among league defensemen with 8 goals.

#25 Cole Gallant leads Utah forwards with 15 assists. Gallant scored his first goal on Dec. 27 vs RC.

#42 Cole Fonstad has 8 assists in 11 games for Utah.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored a second period goal in 14 straight games. Utah has 8 power play goals in their last 10 games. Utah has scored 26 goals in their last 5 games. Utah is 8-1-1 when they score 4 or more goals. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 1 period.

Grizzlies/Steelheads Connections

Utah defenseman Cody Corbett appeared in 35 games for the 2017-18 Steelheads, scoring 21 points (3g, 18a). Corbett was a +6 for Idaho that season. Grizzlies forward Keaton Mastrodonato scored 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 48 games for the Steelheads in the 2023-24 season. Mastrodonato added 9 points (4g, 5a) in 10 games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Aaron Aragon played in 4 games with Idaho at the start of the 2023-24 season, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists.

Idaho captain AJ White is in his seventh season with the Steelheads and sixth season as team captain. White played with the Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season when Idaho did not play and scored 40 points (15g, 25a) in 60 games. White scored 15 points (6g, 9a) in May of 2021, the final month of the regular season and was a key piece to the Grizzlies making the postseason.

White has played in 100 games against the Grizzlies in his career (89 regular season, 11 playoff games). Matt Register has appeared in 101 games all-time vs Utah (92 regular season, 9 playoff).

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (17): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (9): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Connor Mayer, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 8-17-3

Home record: 5-8-2

Road record: 3-9-1

Win percentage: .315

Standings Points: 19

Last 10: 3-6-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 3.07 (14th) Goals for: 86

Goals against per game: 4.68 (29th) Goals Against: 131

Shots per game: 30.93 (12th)

Shots against per game: 34.32 (26th)

Power Play: 15 for 83 - 18,1 % (16st)

Penalty Kill: 42 for 70 - 60.0 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes: 281. 10.04 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 5-3-2.

Opposition Scores First: 3-14-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1-3

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals: Neil Shea (12)

Assists: Derek Daschke (19)

Points: Daschke (23)

Plus/Minus: Daschke (+3)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (34)

Power Play Points: Daschke (7)

Power Play Goals: Briley Wood (4)

Power Play Assists: Daschke (6)

Shots on Goal: Mick Messner (86)

Shooting Percentage: Neil Shea (23.5 %) - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cameron Buhl/ Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Cole Gallant/Kade Jensen/Keaton Mastrodonato/Bryan Yoon (1)

Wins: Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average: Scheel (3.98)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (4) Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Briley Wood (1)

Assists: Mastrodonato (4) Gianni Fairbrother, Cole Fonstad, Lebster, Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen, Bryan Yoon (1)

Points (2 or more): Mastrodonato (6) Shea (5) Fairbrother (3) Gallant (2)

Multiple Point Games

6 - Derek Daschke

4 - Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen, Neil Shea, Briley Wood

3 - Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Bryan Yoon.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother, Cole Gallant, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Kade Jensen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.