Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to begin a three-game homestand against the Iowa Heartlanders.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 9-6-1 against Iowa and 5-0-0 at home against the Heartlanders.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams in the Air Capital. Iowa swept a two-game set in November at Xtream Arena.

The Thunder are coming off an overtime win on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, 4-3. The Heartlanders are coming off a loss last weekend in Wheeling. Wichita moved into third place in the Mountain Division with 38 points. Iowa is in third place in the Central Division with 34 points.

Peter Bates has been on a tear over the last month. He has points in eight-straight games (5g, 7a) and points in 10 of his last 11. The fourth-year forward also has two points in four-straight games. Bates is third in plus/minus (+19)

Michal Stinil recorded his second three-assist game of the season on Tuesday. He has points in five-straight games (4g, 6a) and points in seven of his last eight. Stinil is tied for seventh in goals (14) and tied for seventh in points (34). He is also fifth in shots on net (104).

Jay Dickman tied the game on Tuesday with a minute remaining in regulation to force overtime. He has goals in two of his last three and points in three-straight (2g, 2a). Dickman is nearing 300 points, currently sits with 273 for his ECHL career.

Gabriel Carriere continues to impress between the pipes for the Thunder. He has won four-straight starts, lowered his goals-against average to 2.04 and save percentage to .934. Carriere is second in the league in goals against, second in save percentage and tied for third with two shutouts.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman has eight points in his last seven games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 16th in scoring for defenseman (18)...Wichita is last in average penalty minutes per game (9.20)...Wichita is 11-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 8-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

IOWA NOTES - T.J. Walsh has four points in his last three games and is tied for first with five power play goals...Nico Blachman is third in penalty minutes (102) and tied for third with six majors...William Rousseau, who is up in the AHL, ts fifth in goals-against average (2.15) and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December...Iowa enters the second half of the season on a six-game road trip...

Our annual #ILOVEWICHITA Night is tomorrow, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Augusta Flight Center, US Mortgage and Hajoca. Join us on Saturday, January 4 at 6:05 p.m. as we turn into the Wichita Plainsmen. Stay after the game for a live jersey auction.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.