Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays' Jordan Klimek battles Atlanta Gladiators' Easton Armstrong and Michael Marchesan

DULUTH, GA. - The Stingrays picked up one point in the ECHL standings but fell 3-2 to the Atlanta Gladiators in a shootout. Ryan Hofer and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while South Carolina goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 32 of 34 shots.

The Stingrays started slow, allowing a goal seven minutes into the first period following a shot from the point that Atlanta's Easton Armstrong redirected in front of the net to put the Rays down 1-0. The Gladiators controlled the play in the opening period, outshooting the Rays 15-2 through 20 minutes.

The Stingrays showed more resilience in the second period, highlighted by this spectacular save from Bjorklund to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Hofer broke through with the equalizer at 15:03 into the middle frame. The second-year pro streaked up the right wing side and found the top right corner for his second goal in his last two games. Jace Isley and Jordan Klimek recorded assists on the play. The score was tied at one after two periods.

Atlanta pulled back in front 4:20 into the third following a goal by Cody Sylvester. Four minutes later, Weiss responded for the Stingrays when he chipped the puck into the net after a centering feed from Austin Magera. The goal was Weiss's seventh goal of the season, which came on his 25th birthday.

Atlanta scored on each of their two attempts in the shootout, while the Stingrays failed to convert on either of their two opportunities to bring the final score to 3-2 in Atlanta's favor. The Stingrays have collected at least one point in three consecutive games.

The Stingrays will be back in action on Sunday against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 P.M.

