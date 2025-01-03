Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays' Jordan Klimek battles Atlanta Gladiators' Easton Armstrong and Michael Marchesan
(South Carolina Stingrays)
DULUTH, GA. - The Stingrays picked up one point in the ECHL standings but fell 3-2 to the Atlanta Gladiators in a shootout. Ryan Hofer and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while South Carolina goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 32 of 34 shots.
The Stingrays started slow, allowing a goal seven minutes into the first period following a shot from the point that Atlanta's Easton Armstrong redirected in front of the net to put the Rays down 1-0. The Gladiators controlled the play in the opening period, outshooting the Rays 15-2 through 20 minutes.
The Stingrays showed more resilience in the second period, highlighted by this spectacular save from Bjorklund to keep the deficit at 1-0.
Hofer broke through with the equalizer at 15:03 into the middle frame. The second-year pro streaked up the right wing side and found the top right corner for his second goal in his last two games. Jace Isley and Jordan Klimek recorded assists on the play. The score was tied at one after two periods.
Atlanta pulled back in front 4:20 into the third following a goal by Cody Sylvester. Four minutes later, Weiss responded for the Stingrays when he chipped the puck into the net after a centering feed from Austin Magera. The goal was Weiss's seventh goal of the season, which came on his 25th birthday.
Atlanta scored on each of their two attempts in the shootout, while the Stingrays failed to convert on either of their two opportunities to bring the final score to 3-2 in Atlanta's favor. The Stingrays have collected at least one point in three consecutive games.
The Stingrays will be back in action on Sunday against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 P.M.
Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Jordan Klimek battles Atlanta Gladiators' Easton Armstrong and Michael Marchesan
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout
- Stingrays Launch "Players with a Purpose" Initiative to Support Local Charities
- Stingrays Ring in New Year with 11-3 Win over Savannah
- Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 30