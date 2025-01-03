Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton

January 3, 2025

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announce the signing of goaltender Logan Neaton.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Logan Neaton" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "We believe he will be a strong addition to our roster, providing valuable depth in net. Logan brings solid experience and possesses the talent to make a significant impact."

Neaton, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder from Brighton, Michigan, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Neaton began his ECHL career with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2023-24 season. In 2024-25, he has appeared in one game for the Allen Americans and two games for the Kalamazoo Wings, posting a combined 4.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .859 save percentage (SV%).

Before turning pro, Neaton played collegiately at UMass-Lowell and Miami University (Ohio), where he recorded a 3.57 GAA and a .891 SV% across five seasons.

Neaton also excelled in juniors, leading the Prince George Spruce Kings to a BCHL championship in 2019. That season, he was named a BCHL Second Team All-Star after posting a 1.92 GAA and .914 SV%.

