Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tahoe Knight Monsters' forward Sloan Stanick has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Stanick scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points in 13 games during the month.

The 21-year-old recorded at least one point in 11 of his 13 games, including six multi-point games. He tallied four points (2g-2a) on Dec. 21 at Utah, posted his first professional hat trick on Dec. 15 against the Grizzlies and dished out three assists on Dec. 29 against Tulsa.

Under contract to Henderson of the American Hockey League, Stanick leads ECHL rookies with 14 goals and 36 points while ranking second among first-year players with 22 assists in 27 games with the Knight Monsters. His 36 points are tied for fifth overall in the league. Stanick has also skated in two AHL games for the Silver Knights.

Prior to turning pro, Stanick totaled 207 points (86g-121a) in 274 career games in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert and Regina.

