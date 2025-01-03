Ethan Haider Wins Seventh Straight Start, Glads Win 3-2 In The Shootout Over The Stingrays
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (15-13-3-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (18-9-2-1) by a final score of 3-2 in the shootout on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Ethan Haider got the nod in goal for the Gladiators, while Garin Bjroklund started for the Stingrays.
At 7:21 of the first period, the Glads struck first, as Easton Armstrong (5th) deflected a point shot from Andrew Jarvis. Connor Galloway received the secondary assist on the goal.
In the second period, the Stingrays responded, as at 15:03, forward Ryan Hofer (5th) sniped the game-tying goal over the glove of Ethan Haider.
In the third, while at even strength, Atlanta took the lead right back, as Cody Sylvester (9th) wristed home the go-ahead goal from the right circle at 4:20.
A few minutes later, at 8:17, Tyler Weiss (7th) scored for the Stingrays, tying the contest at two goals for each side.
60 minutes would solve nothing, as the two teams went to overtime tied at two. The shots on goal after regulation concluded was 33-25, Atlanta.
In the extra session, the Gladiators hung strong, thanks to a massive penalty kill and multiple sensational saves from Ethan Haider.
Patriks Marcinkevics began the shootout for the Gladiators, lifting a backhander to the roof.
Fresh off of an Ethan Haider save on Josh Wilkins, the Gladiators turned to defenseman Christian Hausinger, who made no mistake executing a backhand forehand move to perfection.
Kyler Kupka had the last chance for the Stingrays, and he was denied by Ethan Haider.
Ethan Haider made 27 saves on 29 shots in regulation, including both saves in the shootout in the win, while Garin Bjorklund made 31 saves on 33 shots in the defeat for South Carolina.
On the victory, here's what head coach Derek Nesbitt had to say. "It's a resilient win. Tonight we saw two teams who played incredibly hard against each other. It's been a heck of a season series against them [South Carolina] so far and it's good to see us win two out of three times."
When asked if he had a say in Christian Hausinger's selection for the shootout, assistant coach Matt Ginn said, "You know it. It was great to see him score on that beautiful backhand forehand move."
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2025
- Ethan Haider Wins Seventh Straight Start, Glads Win 3-2 In The Shootout Over The Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Shut Out Rush To Kick Off 2025 With Bang - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Fall a Goal Short in First Game of 2025 - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Shut Out Rush, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall Short in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in a Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Start 2025 Undefeated with a 5-2 Victory Over Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals' Late Comeback Falls Short In Loss Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Red-Hot Blades Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Drops Icecats Opener in a Shootout - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Opens 2025 With Shutout Win Over Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Emoff's Career Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to First Win of 2025 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Start the New Year with Dominating Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Hold Off Admirals, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Friday and Defeat K-Wings on Glow Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Indy Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Explode For 7-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Puck Drop Time Changed for Mavericks Game Tomorrow, January 4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Logan Neaton - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Blake Christensen from Knight Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Game of 2025 Calendar Year - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Kansas City's Borchardt Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Player of the Month of December - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Receive John Parker-Jones from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe's Stanick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens 2025 Tonight at Home vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #27 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Alexis Gravel Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Rousseau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Open a Weekend Series in Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Ethan Haider Wins Seventh Straight Start, Glads Win 3-2 In The Shootout Over The Stingrays
- Easton Armstrong Has Three Point Game, But Gladiators Fall 6-3 to the Admirals
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5
- Glads Score Twice in 39 Seconds, But Fall 7-2 to Jacksonville