Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne
January 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum in a Friday night showdown with a final score of 4-3.
Mitch Lewandowski tallied 2 goals, meanwhile Stephen Calisti got his first as a Walleye and Sam Craggs got the game winner. Carter Gylander saved 44/47 shots on goal.
How it Happened:
Fort Wayne came out hot and went on a 5-on-3 less than a minute into the game, they capitalized and tallied a goal at 1:49.
They added another one shortly after at 4:22 to give them a 2-goal lead less than 5 minutes in.
Toledo responded on the power play to make it a one-goal game after a tip-in goal by Mitch Lewandowski off a shot from Jalen Smereck at 15:54.
The Walleye tied it 3:04 of the second with a goal from Stephen Calisti, scoring his first as a Fish in his first game in a Walleye uniform.
The Komets took the lead at 17:40 but that lead was short lived when Mitch Lewandowski responded less than a minute later and tied the game yet again for Toledo, making it a 3-3 game heading into the 3rd period.
At 8:10 of the 3rd period, Sam Craggs took the lead for the Walleye for the first time all game with a tip-in goal in front of the net.
The Walleye held off the Komets despite multiple power play opportunities and heavy pressure with the empty net. Gylander remained solid in net, facing 47 shots and making 44 saves.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (2G)
2. FTW - A. Petruzzelli (2G)
3. FTW - K. Mayhew (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye travel home and will play game 2 against the Fort Wayne Komets tomorrow evening at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
