Griffins End Four-Game Home Stand with 4-1 Win Over Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Simon Edvinsson's two-goal performance and Sebastian Cossa's 35 saves sailed the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

With Jared McIsaac's first goal of the season, he collected his 50th point both professionally and as a Griffin while he skated in his 150th game with the club. Taro Hirose's assist on Edvinsson's second goal put him in sole possession of third place on the Griffins' all-time assist list. The victory put the Griffins' win streak at two games, which tied their previous season high from opening weekend (Oct. 13-14).

Despite being outshot 15-8 in the opening period, the Griffins got on the board first when McIsaac found twine from the high slot, as he ripped a shot that beat Yaroslav Askarov for a Grand Rapids lead at 17:59.

Just over four minutes into the second period, Edvinsson unleashed a laser from the bottom of the left circle, which zipped past Askarov's right shoulder and into the top right corner of the net with 14:55 remaining. Just over 10 minutes later, the Admirals managed to get one back, as Fedor Svechkov sniped a perfect shot over Cossa's left shoulder for a Milwaukee power-play goal and to cut the Griffins' lead in half at 14:17.

Grand Rapids extended its lead in the first half of the third period when Edvinsson collected his second tally of the evening on another shot from the bottom of the left circle, which bounced off Askarov and into the net at 11:54. With Askarov pulled with 1:16 remaining and the Griffins on a powerplay, Joel L'Esperance sunk the Admirals with an empty net power-play goal at 18:56 that solidified a 4-1 win.

Notes:

- In two games against Milwaukee this season, Elmer Soderblom has accrued three points (1-2-3).

- Hirose (3-6-9) extended his point streak to six games, Edvinsson (2-6-8) extended his to five and Jonatan Berggren (3-3-6) extended his to four.

- Austin Czarnik's point streak (3-3-6) ended at five games.

- Despite holding a 1.88 goals against average when against Grand Rapids, Yaroslav Askarov is 3-4-0-0 against the Griffins all time.

Box Score

Milwaukee 0 1 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, McIsaac 1 (Soderblom, Stevens), 17:59. Penalties-Thompson Mil (high-sticking), 2:02; Rafferty Gr (tripping), 9:27.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 4 (Johansson, Kasper), 4:05. 3, Milwaukee, Svechkov 6 (Jankowski, Schaefer), 14:17 (PP). Penalties-Felhaber Mil (roughing), 8:53; Edvinsson Gr (tripping), 12:55; Mutter Mil (cross-checking), 14:51.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 5 (Berggren, Hirose), 8:06. 5, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 3 (Soderblom, Johansson), 18:56 (PP EN). Penalties-Mazur Gr (slashing), 11:52; Johansson Gr (interference), 13:15; Wilsby Mil (holding), 17:23.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 15-9-12-36. Grand Rapids 8-15-6-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Askarov 4-4-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 3-3-2 (36 shots-35 saves).

A-7,579

Three Stars

1. GR Edvinsson (two goals); 2. GR Cossa (W, 35 saves); 3. GR McIsaac (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 7-8-1-1 (16 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 2 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 9-7-1-0 (19 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

Images from this story

