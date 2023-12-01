Hunt's Three-Point Night Pushes Wild to 5-1 Win Over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Iowa defenseman Daemon Hunt notched a goal and two assists, while fellow forward Joel Teasdale added a goal and an assist, as the Wild defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-1 on Friday. Iowa goaltender Jesper Wallstedt turned in 37 saves on 38 shots, while the Wild shined on the power play, finishing 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. Colorado forward Riley Tufte collected his team-leading 10th goal of the season in the loss.

The game's first power play would help Iowa jump out to an early lead, as forward Jujhar Khaira camped at the side of the crease before deflecting a shot past Eagles goalie Arvid Holm, putting the Wild on top 1-0 just 4:33 into the contest.

Eagles forward Matt Stienburg and Iowa forward Kevin Conley would drop the gloves at the 8:35 mark of the first period, as Colorado went on to outshoot the Wild 11-7 in the opening 20 minutes, but still trailed 1-0 as the two teams headed to the first intermission.

Iowa would expand its lead via another power play, as Teasdale skated along the endline before stuffing the puck into the back of the net, giving the Wild a 2-0 advantage at the 14:16 mark of the second period.

Hunt would add a little more insurance when he lit the lamp with a wrister from the blue line to push Iowa's lead to 3-0 just 3:40 into the third period.

The Eagles would finally get on the board when Tufte converted on a power play, flipping the puck over the shoulder of Wallstedt from the top of the crease, slicing the deficit to 3-1 with 8:12 still remaining in the contest.

The momentum would swing right back in the Wild's favor as forward Sammy Walker slammed home a shot from the low slot just 12 seconds later, putting Iowa up, 4-1.

Colorado would pull Holm in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but it would be Wild forward Nic Petan who would take advantage with an empty-netter, propelling Iowa to a 5-1 lead at the 14:39 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles outshot Iowa by a final count of 38-26, as Colorado finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play.

