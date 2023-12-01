Second Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Five goals in the second period alone bolstered the Providence Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and forward Anthony Richard each recorded a goal and an assist. Justin Brazeau, Jayson Megna, Alec Regula, and Luke Toporowski all posted two assists.

How It Happened

1:04 into the second period, John Farinacci snuck a pass to Marc McLaughlin in the slot, who snapped a wrister that deflected off the defender's stick and up into the air for a few seconds, over the back of the goaltender who had lost sight of it, and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Toporowski received a secondary assist.

Wotherspoon hammered a one-timer from the point off a feed from Frederic Brunet that zipped past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 13:50 remaining in the second period. Brazeau was credited with an assist as well.

Otto Koivula cut to the blue paint and caught a pass on the backhand, before outwaiting the goaltender and flipping the puck into the back of the net, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 11:16 left in the second frame.

Wotherspoon's wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Richard and snuck past the goaltender's blocker, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 7:14 to play in the second period. Megna was credited with the secondary assist.

Brazeau zipped a pass to Georgii Merkulov at the bottom of the right circle, who collected the puck and wristed a shot into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 5:49 remaining in the second period. Regula received an assist as well.

With 55 seconds left in the second period, Brett Harrison was knocked down to the ice in front of the blue paint and while he was on his knees, backhanded the loose puck into the back of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 5-1. Toporowski and Richard were credited with the assists.

Cutting up the middle of the slot, Patrick Brown one-timed a pass from Regula into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 6-1 lead with 14:07 left in the third period. Megna was credited with the secondary assist.

While short-handed, Karson Kuhlman protected the puck around the defender and tucked it under the goaltender's pads on the breakaway, cutting the Providence lead to 6-2 with 4:44 remaining in the third period.

Ruslan Iskhakov's wrist shot from the left circle zipped into the top shelf for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 6-3 with 3:42 to play in the third frame.

Stats

Harrison's tally was the first of his professional career.

Wotherspoon and Brown both netted their first goals in a Providence uniform.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, December 2 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.